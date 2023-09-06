Deal Flow: Peyto’s Three Year Development Plan After Repsol Deal

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has been developing its lands in the Greater Sundance Area, immediately surrounding and adjacent to the acquired lands, for 25 years and has drilled over 1,500 wells in the area.
