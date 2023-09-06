Deal Flow: Peyto’s Three Year Development Plan After Repsol Deal

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has been developing its lands in the Greater Sundance Area, immediately surrounding and adjacent to the acquired lands, for 25 years and has drilled over 1,500 wells in the area.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more