Clampett Energy Ltd.: Corporate Divestiture

Clampett Energy Ltd. (“Clampett” or the “Company”) has engaged Sayer Energy Advisors to assist it with a sale of the shares of the Company.

Clampett is a privately-held junior oil and natural gas company with operated working interests located in the Giroux Lake area of Alberta (the “Property”).

Clampett has minimal debt and severance obligations and total unused income tax pools of approximately $16.5 million.

Additional corporate information relating to Clampett will be provided to parties upon execution of a confidentiality agreement.

Average daily sales production net to Clampett from the Property for the first half of 2023 was approximately 25 barrels of oil per day.

Operating income net to Clampett from Giroux Lake for the first half of 2023 averaged approximately $22,000 per month, or $264,000 on an annualized basis.

As of August 5, 2023, Clampett had total deemed assets of $1.1 million, deemed liabilities of ($1.4 million) and net deemed assets of ($305,688) with an LMR of 0.78. These numbers do not include Clampett’s current security deposit with the AER which is approximately $274,000.

Summary information relating to this divestiture is available at www.sayeradvisors.com. A package of more detailed confidential information will be sent to any party executing a Confidentiality Agreement.

Proposals relating to this process will be accepted until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

For further information please feel free to contact: Ben Rye, Sydney Birkett, or Tom Pavic at 403.266.6133.