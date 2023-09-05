Wolf Midstream To Extend Alberta Carbon Trunk Line Into The Edmonton Region

Wolf Midstream Canada LP has reached a final investment decision to extend its existing Alberta Carbon Trunk Line (ACTL) system through the core of the Alberta Industrial Heartland and into the Edmonton Region to support existing and new industrial facilities in reducing their greenhouse gas emissions.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more