GeoVerra Was Built For Big Things

GeoVerra, provides land surveying, mapping, forestry, environmental, and geospatial solutions to clients in diverse industries and is proud to be one of the country’s largest geomatics firms.

While the name GeoVerra may be new to you, this company brings over 100 years of surveying and geomatics experience from a fusion of legacy companies. With offices from British Columbia to Ontario with the largest pool of surveying expertise, this team was built to handle big projects. From pipelines and facilities to transportation, carbon capture and green energy initiatives, they have experience working with the country’s major players.

“Our clients continue to work with us because they know we have the capacity and unmatched experience for large projects,” comments GeoVerra’s Vice President (VP) Geomatics, Damian Gillis.

Gillis adds, “Over the past couple of decades, we’ve surveyed tens of thousands of kilometres of pipelines, thousands of kilometres of highways and railways, and most of the new major industrial facilities, and we’ve been working with sustainability-focused clients before the energy transformation was even a thing.”

The land surveying and geomatics company uses consistent systems and processes across the organization which means their team members can easily move from project to project allowing them to scale up or down quickly as client demands change.

Being as big and widespread as they are also means they have available resources with a variety of expertise to call on in any given situation, which allows them to find the best possible solutions for their clients.

“Because we’re big, we understand the importance of processes and reliable results, so we’ve spent a lot of time and money customizing the tools we have, automating where it makes sense and reducing time spent on things that are typically done manually,” says, Gillis.

GeoVerra has made a deliberate effort to re-invest in technology and is committed to driving innovation in the industry and being leaders with their geospatial offering. From mobile mapping to UAVs and 3D scanning, their team thrives on combining traditional surveying with out-of-the-box ideas and forward-thinking solutions.

VP, Environment, Sustainability and Social Responsibility, Adrienne Maskalyk comments, “Working safely is one of our core values and is engrained in everything we do. Our consistent safety record is one of the main reasons we’re all proud to be GV and why our clients continue to work with us. For a company of our size, we have a pretty big team of safety professionals whose sole focus is proactive reporting, improving processes, training, and liaising with stakeholders – clients appreciate that level of dedication. ”To set the bar high on-site, GeoVerra’s HSE team has created health and safety programs that are continuously improved, implemented, and endorsed by all levels of the organization. They provide transparency into their safety performance through a web-based, safety management system that connects everyone to one shared outcome, what Maskalyk calls a, “positive, and meaningful safety culture.”

GeoVerra recognizes the importance of building and maintaining positive, mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous Peoples across Canada. They have a long and successful history working with Indigenous groups on large-scale projects, and have a goal as a partner to provide training, mentoring, and employment opportunities.

“We are committed to a culture of both inclusion and awareness of Indigenous Peoples and their cultures in our day-to-day business by providing learning opportunities for our team, and engaging Indigenous communities, businesses, and contractors, and collaborating with our clients to support Reconciliation,” says Maskalyk.

She adds, “Social responsibility is also about giving back to the community. Every year, we support our team members through donations and paid time off for volunteering so they can contribute to organizations that mean the most to them.” For GeoVerra, this also extends to their clients, Maskalyk makes mention that, “whenever an opportunity arises, we also support our clients with their efforts because we know we can do even more together.”

From top-of-the-line technology, geographic reach, and breadth of resources to things that matter the most to their clients like safety, and social responsibility, GeoVerra was built for Canada’s major projects.

Work with GeoVerra – the surveying and geomatics company that’s down-to-earth. Get in touch.