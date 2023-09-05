Enbridge Acquiring Three U.S. Based Utilities

Enbridge Inc. has entered into three separate definitive agreements with Dominion Energy, Inc. to acquire EOG, Questar and PSNC for an aggregate purchase price of US$14.0 billion (C$19 billion), comprised of US$9.4 billion of cash consideration and US$4.6 billion of assumed debt, subject to customary closing adjustments.

