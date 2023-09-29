Tech Transfer: New Carbon Capture Pilot In Alberta To Help Reach A Cement Industry First

Heidelberg Materials’s Edmonton plant has taken a major stride toward achieving a milestone in carbon capture for the cement industry with its new pilot project from Japan.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more