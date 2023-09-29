Surge Energy In Bought Deal Financing

Surge Energy Inc. announced a public offering on a bought deal basis of $42 million principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures, at a price of $1,000 per debenture, with an interest rate of 8.50 per cent per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on the last day of June and December commencing on June 30, 2024.

