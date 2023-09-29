Helium Evolution Lays Out Planned Q4 Drilling

Helium Evolution Incorporated and farm-in partner, North American Helium Inc. (NAH) successfully drilled and cased the first joint well to encounter helium at 2-31-2-8W3 (Joint Well #1) on lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan.

