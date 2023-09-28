Enbridge Gas Issues New Capacity Open Season For C1 Transportation Service

Enbridge Gas is holding a new capacity open season for C1 firm transportation service of up to 317,000 GJ/d beginning on Nov. 1, 2026, for a minimum five-year term along the following the Dawn (Facilities) to Dawn (Vector) transportation path.

