Total Debt Financings Up Significantly In The First Half Of 2023

A total of $5.2 billion in equity and debt was raised by the Canadian oil and natural gas industry in the first six months of 2023, up 191 per cent from the $1.8 billion recorded over the same time period in 2022. Debt financings were up significantly year-over-year while the total amount of equity raised declined.
