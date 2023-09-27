Pipestone Shareholders Approve Deal With Strathcona

Pipestone Energy Corp.’s shareholders have voted to approve the deal with Strathcona Resources Ltd., which will see Pipestone combined with Strathcona to create one of Canada’s largest energy producers.

