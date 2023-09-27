Clean Hydrogen In A Hurry: Ekona’s Pulsed-Methane Pyrolysis Solution Bypasses CCS Needs

Ekona Power Inc.’s pulsed-methane pyrolysis converts methane into hydrogen and solid carbon, which eliminates the need for carbon capture and storage (CCS) infrastructure for those wanting to produce hydrogen, says Chris Reid, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Vancouver-based company.

