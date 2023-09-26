IEA Updates Net Zero Roadmap

The International Energy Agency (IEA) released a new edition of its Net Zero Roadmap, which shows that driving down greenhouse gas emissions from the world’s energy sector to net zero and limiting global warming to 1.5 C “remains possible due to the record growth of key clean energy technologies” though momentum still needs to increase rapidly in many areas.
