Helium Evolution’s Farmout Well To Be Assessed For Commerciality

Helium Evolution Incorporated’s farm-in partner, North American Helium Inc. (NAH), has successfully completed drilling and casing of the first joint well at 2-31-2-8W3 (Joint Well #1), on lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan.

