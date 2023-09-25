Resolute Resources Rig Releases Well

Resolute Resources Ltd. says that the rig, Stampede #14, was rig released from the 5-25-83-24W5 drill pad upon completion of the drilling of the RESOLUTERESLTD HZ ANTHONY 7-24-83-24 well.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more