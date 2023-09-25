Selecting the right equipment that meets or exceeds required emissions management standards and using it correctly to mitigate emissions is the focus of a new course for the oil and gas industry.

Industry experts Gobind Khiani and David Anderson will deliver Practical and proactive approaches to mitigating emissions live via Zoom on October 18.

“Oil and gas companies are facing increasing pressures to adopt stringent emissions reduction requirements. To be compliant with those the latest standards, operators must keep up to date with testing methods suitable to their local requirements,” they said. “Different emissions management (detection and reduction) methods are easy to mention and describe on paper but it is crucial to get personnel trained to understand and apply them to achieve reliable results and sustainable improvements.”

The course will blend theory and practical demonstrations to help attendees understand where technology and knowledge gaps exist in their operations to how to immediately and effectively implement positive change into their workflows.

Students will gain an improved understanding of when, why, and how to effectively use devices in the field. The instructors will explain how the outputs from different systems must guide and prioritize maintenance activities to deliver the best returns on investment.

“There are always issues with installation and maintenance,” said the instructors. “Troubleshooting these issues cannot always be learned from a book. You learn from experience. We shall be sharing our extensive knowledge and experience to make sure that every minute of the participants’ time spent with us is well invested. It is our intention to pass on information, skills, and expertise that they can immediately implement when they return to their place of work to make a positive impact in their role.”

Khiani has 15 years of experience with API, ISO, EPA, CER and other regulatory and standards development authorities. He is currently the Chair of the End User Committee at API and vice chairman for Standards Council of Canada and volunteers actively in regulation reviews and updates for EPA and CER.

“Costs are painfully high when considering the typical impacts of unanticipated leaks from pressurized process equipment, such as compressors, valves, pumps, tanks or flanged pipework joints,” said Khiani. “Attendees will learn how to detect and reduce GHG and methane emissions from plant equipment. Learners who are involved in maintenance, or operations of facilities within the oil and gas industry or energy industry, will learn the current emissions practices, so they can best guide and support emissions reduction efforts.”

Anderson, an internationally recognized award-winning speaker on valves, has worked in the valve industry for 39 years and has a wealth of domain knowledge and experience. He has been engaged in valve condition monitoring for over 20 years and has been part of the Score Group team developing equipment and systems designed to improve valve reliability.

“It is crucial that companies understand how to correctly use the available technology at their sites, understand the limitations and effectively gather the right data to respond with a repair and maintenance program that mitigates the emissions,” said Anderson. “It’s not just about emissions measurement, it is about using that data to prioritize your maintenance resources to get the right outcomes. In other words, help you to reduce your total emissions by a significant, measurable, and quantifiable number.”

The course is designed for upstream, midstream, and downstream operations, engineering professionals and other technical specialists from project planning, operations, and facilities management looking for a generalized outline of emissions testing, standards, equipment, mitigation, and related topics.

