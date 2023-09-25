Pathways To Net Zero: Navigating The Impacts Of Today - Hosted By The Gas Processing Association Of Canada

The Gas Processing Association of Canada will host "Pathways to NetZero: Navigating the Impacts of Today."

This event seeks to address the pressing challenges and opportunities surrounding the transition to a net-zero carbon future, with a particular focus on the impacts that are relevant today.

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Calgary Petroleum Club

Industry Relevance

Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of how the industry can adapt to the changing landscape, mitigate its environmental impact, and play a pivotal role in the global effort to combat climate change.

Distinguished Speakers

Hosted by Jim Parsons, Vice President of Oil and Gas and Executive Leader of Sustainability at Spartan Controls, and Mark Guirguis, Director of Business Development for Sustainable Operations at Spartan Controls.

Jim Parsons: Jim Parsons, the Vice President of Oil and Gas and Executive Leader of Sustainability at Spartan Controls, is a seasoned professional with a remarkable 30-year career spanning multiple industries. His diverse background includes stints in Industrial Process Automation and Controls, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, providing him with a holistic perspective that is invaluable in today's evolving landscape of sustainability.

One of Jim's noteworthy contributions is his involvement with MissionNet, a pioneering Clean Technology start-up venture. His role as an Industry Advisor underscores his commitment to driving innovation and sustainability within the industry. His dedication doesn't stop there; Jim also served as an Industry Advisor to Avatar Innovations, leaving an indelible mark during his tenure from 2021 to 2022.

Mark Guirguis: Mark Guirguis, the Director of Business Development for Sustainable Operations at Spartan Controls, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. With over 22 years of industry experience and a foundational education in Chemical Engineering from the University of Alberta, Mark is a trailblazer in merging technology and sustainability in the oil and gas sector.

Mark's impressive track record includes the successful development and implementation of environmentally and sustainability-focused projects. These projects continue to yield millions of dollars annually in CO2 offset credits, making a significant impact on reducing emissions and carbon footprints. His work is akin to taking thousands of cars off the road, aligning perfectly with the industry's global efforts to combat climate change.

Today, Mark focuses on digital mentorship and solution development, particularly in the convergence of Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT). This forward-thinking approach is vital in navigating the ever-evolving landscape of the industry, especially in the context of digital transformations and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts.