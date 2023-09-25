DOB Land Sale Analysis: Elmworth, Sugden, Cold Lake Parcels Highlight Alberta’s Sept. 20 Sale

In the Sept. 20, 2023 land sale, the province sold 14,334.79 hectares of P&NG leases and licenses bringing in $3.51 million. Additionally, 4,992 hectares of oilsands leases sold for $8.29 million. This brings the total cumulative bonus paid to-date for the year in Alberta to $354.91 million. Highlights of this sale included:

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more