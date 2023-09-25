Cenovus Executive On Affordability, SMR Study, Partnerships: ‘Can’t Do It Alone’

Major strides industry needs to take comes with risk that will require partnerships, according to Drew Zieglgansberger, executive vice-president and chief commercial officer at Cenovus Energy Inc.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more