Saturn Lowers 2023 Capex Outlook

In light of WTI oil price volatility that has prevailed through 2023, along with Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. commitment to optimize returns on invested capital, the company has elected to reduce capital expenditures for 2023 and will also be commencing the winter drilling program later in the year than originally anticipated.

