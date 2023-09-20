Helium Evolution Update: Farmout Well Spud At Fox, Sask.

Helium Evolution Incorporated’s farm-in partner, North American Helium Inc. (NAH), has spud the previously announced well located at 11-13-13-29W3 (Test Well #4) on farmout lands within Block 3 at Fox in Saskatchewan.

