FTI Consulting Canada Inc. Administering SISP For Free Rein Resources Ltd.

FTI Consulting Canada Inc., in its capacity as proposal trustee of Free Rein Resources Ltd. (“Free Rein”) is administering a sale and investment solicitation process (“SISP”) for Free Rein’s oil and natural gas assets located in Central Alberta.

Interested parties are invited to review the SISP Materials. To receive access to the virtual data room, a signed copy of a non-disclosure agreement must be completed and returned to Hailey Liu via email at Hailey.Liu@fticonsulting.com.

Phase 1 bids must be received on or before 5:00 p.m. MT on October 2, 2023.