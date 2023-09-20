Carbonvert, Castex Joint Venture In Agreement For Offshore Carbon Storage Hub In Louisiana

Carbonvert Inc. and Castex Energy, Inc. announced an operating agreement with the State of Louisiana to develop a 24,000-acre tract of land situated in state waters, offshore Cameron Parish, to permanently store carbon dioxide.

