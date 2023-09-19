Search
Free Visitor Passes For World Petroleum Congress

The 24th World Petroleum Congress is off to an incredible start!

Day 1 included jam-packed sessions starting with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ministerial keynote to multi-stream sessions including CEO, strategic, and technical sessions.

To make the most of the remaining week, Complimentary Visitor passes are still available so attendees can participate in engaging B2B networking opportunities, the digital poster plaza, and booth displays. Access 650 speakers, 250 exhibitors, 168 sessions, and eight exhibition zones.

To access your free pass, visit: https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/NA7gCR6778FjQX5UNYL8R?domain=xpressreg.netEXHVIS30

