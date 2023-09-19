Flyscan Systems Says Marathon Petroleum Joins Investor Group Alongside Hatch, Enbridge And BDC

Flyscan Systems Inc. announced that Marathon Petroleum is joining strategic investors Hatch, Enbridge Inc. and Business Development Bank of Canada's (BDC) Cleantech Practice to support the company's continued advancement and growth.

