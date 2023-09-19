Executive Certificate in ESG Management

The School of Public Policy at the University of Calgary invites you to register now for the Fundamentals of ESG Management.

Environmental, social, and governance criteria increasingly reflect the standards companies and organizations operate by. These metrics of social responsibility have become critically important to investors, consumers, and stakeholders at all points of the value chain. Industries are recognizing that their performance in ESG is crucial for success, and that their teams need to be trained in its implementation.

Over one week, a highly interactive, workshop-style program will see participants gain the tools for embedding key ESG frameworks in their organizations. ESG Management is a tremendous benefit to those building their ESG capacity, and to developing professionals representing a variety of backgrounds and career stages.

Registration is open now through October 20, 2023. We encourage you to consider this training under your professional development portfolios.

Visit the ERGP course page at UCalgary Continuing Education to register.

View the Course Overview.

View the Instructor Overview.

About the Extractive Resource Governance Program

The Extractive Resource Governance Program (ERGP) was inaugurated in April 2014 with a mandate to support Canadian and international jurisdictions in mineral and petroleum resource development. It was founded by a small, committed group of energy and policy experts steadfast in advancing principles of good governance.

Based in Calgary, Alberta, the ERGP’s position at the heart of Canada’s mature energy sector allowed us to leverage a wealth of expertise and share with the world some of the most advanced legislative, regulatory, and policy systems in existence. They result from decades of responsible and sustainable development.

Governments, industries, and communities need the right tools to build successful, conscientious projects. This means policy systems, regulatory regimes, and the diverse lenses needed to manage complex social, political, and economic dynamics.

Learn more about the Extractive Resource Governance Program: https://www.ergp.ca/

About The School of Public Policy

The School of Public Policy is Canada’s leading policy school. The School was founded in 2008 by renowned economist Jack Mintz with a vision to drive policy discourse with relevant research, outreach and teaching. Its faculty is composed of scholars with exceptional academic credentials and experienced practitioners in business, government and the non-profit sector.

The School's research is respected because it is independent, credible, and based on hard data. Its influence is reflected by its wide dissemination among policymakers, business leaders, and the media.

Learn more about The School of Public Policy: https://wwww.policyschool.ca

