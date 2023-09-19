AER Issues Order To Tallahassee Exploration

On Sept. 15, 2023, the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) issued a reasonable care and measures (RCAM) order to Tallahassee Exploration Inc. as the company has repeatedly failed to comply with regulatory requirements and address compliance issues in a timely manner.

