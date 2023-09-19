A2N Energy Corporation: Property Divestiture

A2N Energy Corporation (“A2N” or the “Company”) has engaged Sayer Energy Advisors to assist the Company with the sale of its oil and natural gas interests located in the Calling Lake West, Judy Creek and Therien areas of Alberta (the “Properties”).

The Properties consist of 100% working interests in Crown mineral rights with prospective drilling locations for oil and natural gas primarily in the Mannville Group, Grand Rapids, Wabiskaw, McMurray and Wabamun formations.

At Calling Lake West, A2N has a 100% working interest in an oilsands lease from the top of the Viking to the base of the Woodbend Group in two sections of land. Calling Lake West is located within the Athabasca oilsands deposit.

At Judy Creek, A2N has a 100% working interest in one section of land. On the east half of Section 05-064-11W5, A2N owns the P&NG rights from surface to basement. On the west half of Section 05-064-11W5, A2N owns the P&NG rights from the base of the Beaverhill Lake Group to basement.

At Therien, A2N has a 100% working interest in an oilsands lease in the Mannville zone in 12 sections of land.

Summary information relating to this divestiture is available at www.sayeradvisors.com. A package of more detailed confidential information will be sent to any party executing a Confidentiality Agreement.

Cash offers relating to this process will be accepted until 12:00 pm on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

For further information contact: Ben Rye, Sydney Birkett, or Tom Pavic at 403-266-6133.