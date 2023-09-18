TMX Route Hearing: Trans Mountain’s Opening Statement

A route change proposed by Trans Mountain Corporation is required because Trans Mountain has determined that it is not technically or economically feasible to continue with the current route and micro-tunneling construction method, the company noted in its opening statement.

