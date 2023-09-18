Pipestone Says ISS And Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote For Deal

Pipestone Energy Corp. says that leading proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC have both recommended that shareholders vote for the proposed arrangement with Strathcona Resources Ltd. that would see Pipestone acquired by Strathcona to create one of Canada’s largest energy producers.

