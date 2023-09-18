Micro-Credentials Offer Faster, Easier Way To Upskill

With rapid changes in the energy industry, companies and workers must constantly learn and adapt. The sector requires workers to continually develop and expand their skills, but many feel they don’t have the time or capacity.

Enter the new wave of learning: micro-credentials. These programs are high impact, short-term learning systems that engage workers on the job. According to a 2022 report from Toronto Metropolitan University’s Diversity Institute [1], micro-credentials are an innovative way to recognize and demonstrate proficiency in skills and competencies and have great potential to play an important role in addressing skills gaps in the labour market. In addition, they can be developed relatively quickly, allowing for relevant and timely delivery that is relevant both to employer and industry needs.

A perfect fit for the energy sector

By providing targeted training that is self-paced, modular and accessible online, micro-credentials are an ideal learning method for the energy sector. They are a relatively fast and easy way for workers to upskill and learn about areas that complement their qualifications without having to invest the time and money required for traditional education programs.

As Pedro Barata, Executive Director of the Future Skills Centre, explains, “The goal of these shorter, more flexible, and tailored credentials is to equip people with new skills, competencies, knowledge, and attributes to navigate the labour market of the future.”

“The power in a micro-credential program is in its leveraging capacity,” adds Murray Elliott, President & CEO of Energy Safety Canada. “Workers don’t need to learn a whole new set of skills — they need to update and evolve.”

Focus on sustainability in energy

The business world is increasingly recognizing the importance of ESG — environment, social and corporate governance — and the energy industry is no exception. The sector’s sustainability goals require workers who are proficient in and understand ESG. To help industry meet those targets, a free Sustainability in Energy Micro-Credential program was developed by geoLOGIC systems in partnership with Careers in Energy.

“There are thousands in the energy sector who could benefit from easily accessible training focused on general sustainability and ESG knowledge,” explains Bemal Mehta, Managing Director, Energy Intelligence for geoLOGIC systems. “We developed a micro-credential program because it allows the energy sector’s skilled workforce to stay on the job while upgrading their skills.”

The program is currently available at no charge — as it is being funded by the Government of Canada’s Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program — and is aimed at early to mid-career energy professionals; those in technical roles such as engineers, operations specialists; and corporate and business employees. In 50 hours, spread over 12 months, workers gain new skills in ESG performance and reporting fundamentals; emissions sources, measurement and reduction; the role of new technologies; water and land management; governance and social best practices; and Indigenous engagement.

“Our goal is to support the ongoing development of a strong energy workforce for Canada’s future,” says Mehta. “We designed what we hope to establish as the industry standard for ESG upskilling.”

To find out how to integrate the Sustainability in Energy Micro-Credential into your organization’s training programs, contact geoLOGIC systems’ Program Manager, Jennifer Welsh.

