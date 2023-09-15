GMT Capital Opposes Proposed Acquisition Of Pipestone Energy By Strathcona

GMT Capital Corp. (GMT) intends to oppose and vote against the proposed acquisition of Pipestone Energy Corp. by Strathcona Resources Ltd.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more