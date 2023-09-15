Baytex, Whitecap Moving Up Duvernay Learning Curve

Both Baytex Energy Corp. and Whitecap Resources Inc. are early in Duvernay development but are seeing promising results with appraisal wells drilled on their acreage.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more