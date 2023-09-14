Woodfibre CEO Kennedy Says Third BP Agreement Shows LNG Importance And Demand

Asked about the significance of Woodfibre LNG’s third LNG offtake sales and purchase agreement with bp Gas Marketing Limited (BPGM), chief executive officer Christine Kennedy says it shows how well positioned Canada and British Columbia are in terms of the energy global transition, and how important LNG is as a sector.

