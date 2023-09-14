Panel Discussions Drive Future Of Energy Global Summit With Innovators And Leaders In Banff

Global leaders and innovators will address today's energy challenges and shape tomorrow's sustainable future at the inaugural Future of Energy Global Summit later this month.

One of the most anticipated aspects of the summits the series of panel discussions, which will delve into a wide array of pressing energy-related topics featuring innovators and energy leaders.

A standout panelist at the summit is Jonathan Oxley, Director, Humber Cluster at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) who will bring the decarbonization of industrial areas to the discussions.

The Humber industrial and energy area has the highest cluster of CO2 emissions, making up six to seven per cent of the United Kingdom’s total carbon dioxide emissions.

A consortium of leading energy and industrial companies and academic institutions have the shared vision to transform the Humber into the UK’s first net zero carbon region by 2040.

Three successful decarbonization projects under the Humber Cluster umbrella include Zero Carbon Humber, Humber Zero and Viking CCS, which capitalize on technologies including carbon capture, utilization and storage, hydrogen biomass and more.

“You will not get the UK to net zero unless you get the energy estuary here in the Humber to net zero too,” said Oxley. “It just won’t happen. Period.”

Oxley emphasized the necessity of strong, enduring collaborative efforts and collective action on three fronts.

“Forget about the technology and engineering and whether you are choosing Supplier A or Supplier B or Technology C or Technology D,” he said. “It is entirely achievable. The big thing is the three Ps – getting the people on board, getting the policies in place, and getting this profitable enough so we will have a sustainable operation down the line.”

Other notable figures at the summit include Conference Chair Jim Kinnear, former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, former federal Conservative cabinet minister Peter Mackay, and former BC Premier Gordon Campbell.

“Every energy conference has its own dynamic,” said panelist Bill Whitelaw, Managing Director, Strategy and Sustainability at geoLOGIC Systems ltd. “That’s a function of how speakers meet themes and topics. This gathering is both a conference and a conversation. Through great talk and dialogue, the summit will provide some guidance for action going forward. That’s what sets it apart from the pack.”

Speakers and panelists over the two days include Stephen Buffalo, president and CEO of Indian Resource Council of Canada, Shannon Joseph, chair, Energy for a Secure Future and Jeff Messner, president, and co-founder of Novus Earth, Brent Lakeman, director, hydrogen initiative, Edmonton Global, Myron Keehn, president and CEO of Edmonton International and Wes Jickling, vice-president, technology development, Pathways Alliance.

Jickling said the Banff summit is another great opportunity to speak about the globally unprecedented work of the oilsands and to collaborate among competitors to achieve net zero emissions from operations. During his panel discussion, Jickling will discuss Pathways Alliance’s three-phase plan, highlighting progress on the proposed foundational carbon capture and storage project and highlight other key elements of Pathway’s work including other next generation clean technologies to lower emissions.

“Canada and international community need to know the steps we are taking and the efforts we are making to become the world’s most sustainable producer of oil,” said Jickling.

“We always hear that the energy transition and tackling climate change will require unprecedented collaboration and that business as usual won’t cut it. It’s important to explain how the Canadian oilsands are leading the world in ‘unprecedented collaboration’ to tackle emissions and lower environmental footprint.”

