Notice: Proceeding ID 436, Obsidian Energy Ltd., Approximately 40 Km Southeast Of Peace River

This notice provides a summary only. For more details, see the notice of hearing at www.aer.ca under Regulating Development > Project Application > Notices > Hearing Notices.

A hearing will be held to consider:

A regulatory appeal of an environmental protection order issued by the AER on March 23, 2023, to Obsidian Energy Ltd. If the request for the regulatory appeal is withdrawn, the hearing will be cancelled.

Information about the hearing:

For a copy of the hearing materials or for information on AER procedures, contact the hearing coordinator, Tara Wheaton.

Participation:

If you want to participate in the hearing, you must file a request to participate by October 4, 2023.

Information on how to request to participate is provided in the notice of hearing. For more information about the hearing process, including about funding, see the EnerFAQ Having Your Say at an AER Hearing at www.aer.ca or contact the hearing coordinator.

Contacts:

Tara Wheaton, AER Hearing Coordinator phone: 403-297-6288 email: hearing.services@aer.ca.

Issued at Calgary, Alberta, on September 13, 2023.

Calgary Head Office

Suite 1000, 250 – 5 Street SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 0R4

Canada

www.aer.ca