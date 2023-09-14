New Technologies Needed To Further Cut Methane Emissions: PTAC

Oil and gas operators should hit the federal government’s near-term target of reducing methane emissions 40 per cent below 2012 levels by 2025, but more technology investment is needed to reach its more ambitious goal of cutting emissions to 75 per cent below 2012 levels by 2030, Petroleum Technology Alliance Canada (PTAC) president and chief executive officer Soheil Asgarpour said at the organization’s annual general meeting on Wednesday.
