Search
Asset Sales and Acquisitions

FTI Consulting Canada Inc Administering SISP For Free Rein Resources Ltd

FTI Consulting Canada Inc., in its capacity as proposal trustee of Free Rein Resources Ltd. (“Free Rein”) is administering a sale and investment solicitation process (“SISP”) for Free Rein’s oil and natural gas assets located in Central Alberta.

Interested parties are invited to review the SISP Materials. To receive access to the virtual data room, a signed copy of a non-disclosure agreement must be completed and returned to Hailey Liu via email at Hailey.Liu@fticonsulting.com.

Phase 1 bids must be received on or before 5:00 p.m. MT on October 2, 2023.

  • Sections:
  • M&A

Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.

Got It!