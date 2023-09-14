Eight Experiences Not To Miss On The Exhibition Floor Of The World Petroleum Congress
Digital Poster Plaza
Explore 128 pioneering posters across 17 forums, highlighting cutting-edge energy technologies. Join us to shape a global energy system that tackles social, environmental, and economic challenges. View technical program
Young Professionals Program
The YP Program will focus on amplifying the voices of young professionals, bridging generations, and talent. Don't miss:
- YP Lounge: Meet, network and learn in a casual environment
- YP Themed Panels: Join in and explore conversations that drive the future of energy - upskilling, closing the knowledge gap, driving top talent and more
- YP Night: Socialize at the YP cocktail party whilst enjoying a good night out
Women in Industry Program
Join the Women in Industry Program – a space for women and allies to connect, rejuvenate, and bond.
- Women's Breakfast: Network and delve into insights on women in leadership roles.
- Unveiling of BCG and WPC's Untapped Reserves 3.0: Explore the COVID-19 impact on industry DE&I progress
- And much more!
Net Zero Emissions Pathways Program
The Net-Zero Emissions Pathways Program will highlight approaches that different types of organizations are taking to advance their net-zero emissions targets and the energy transition. The program will host panels, workshops and the pathways corner to have thought-provoking discussions.
Indigenous Program
The 24th WPC has a dedicated area with Indigenous-focused programming and has been actively collaborating with members of Treaty 7 to promote inclusivity and engagement at this prestigious event. We are committed to creating an environment that celebrates and respects the rich cultural heritage of Indigenous communities. Indigenous program schedule
Speakers Corner
Connect with visionaries, trailblazers, and the architects of tomorrow's petroleum industry. Immerse yourself in a series of 15-minute presentations that share cutting-edge solutions and transformative concepts. Speakers Corner schedule
Carbon Tech Expo
The Carbon Tech Expo provides a platform whereby businesses, governments and academia will showcase their ideas, prototypes or commercial products. Some of the sessions include:
- Canada’s Methane Innovation & Technology Ecosystem
- Learning from the first generation of CCS projects
- Methane Emissions Net Zero Ambitions
- Enabling the next wave of large CCS projects
- Commercializing CCUS technologies
- Unleashing the Power of Hydrogen
B2B Program
The B2B Program experiences include curated match-making meetings, cleantech pitches, quick 5-minute 1:1 meetings with WPC delegates and much more.
