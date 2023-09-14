Eight Experiences Not To Miss On The Exhibition Floor Of The World Petroleum Congress

Digital Poster Plaza

Explore 128 pioneering posters across 17 forums, highlighting cutting-edge energy technologies. Join us to shape a global energy system that tackles social, environmental, and economic challenges.

Young Professionals Program

The YP Program will focus on amplifying the voices of young professionals, bridging generations, and talent. Don't miss:

YP Lounge: Meet, network and learn in a casual environment

YP Themed Panels: Join in and explore conversations that drive the future of energy - upskilling, closing the knowledge gap, driving top talent and more

YP Night: Socialize at the YP cocktail party whilst enjoying a good night out

Women in Industry Program

Join the Women in Industry Program – a space for women and allies to connect, rejuvenate, and bond.

Women's Breakfast: Network and delve into insights on women in leadership roles.

Unveiling of BCG and WPC's Untapped Reserves 3.0: Explore the COVID-19 impact on industry DE&I progress

And much more!

Net Zero Emissions Pathways Program

The Net-Zero Emissions Pathways Program will highlight approaches that different types of organizations are taking to advance their net-zero emissions targets and the energy transition. The program will host panels, workshops and the pathways corner to have thought-provoking discussions.

Indigenous Program

The 24th WPC has a dedicated area with Indigenous-focused programming and has been actively collaborating with members of Treaty 7 to promote inclusivity and engagement at this prestigious event. We are committed to creating an environment that celebrates and respects the rich cultural heritage of Indigenous communities. Indigenous program schedule

Speakers Corner

Connect with visionaries, trailblazers, and the architects of tomorrow's petroleum industry. Immerse yourself in a series of 15-minute presentations that share cutting-edge solutions and transformative concepts. Speakers Corner schedule

Carbon Tech Expo

The Carbon Tech Expo provides a platform whereby businesses, governments and academia will showcase their ideas, prototypes or commercial products. Some of the sessions include:

Canada’s Methane Innovation & Technology Ecosystem

Learning from the first generation of CCS projects

Methane Emissions Net Zero Ambitions

Enabling the next wave of large CCS projects

Commercializing CCUS technologies

Unleashing the Power of Hydrogen

B2B Program

The B2B Program experiences include curated match-making meetings, cleantech pitches, quick 5-minute 1:1 meetings with WPC delegates and much more.