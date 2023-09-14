Search
Courses and Conferences

Download Your Complimentary Pass To The 24th World Petroleum Congress

With just a few days to go until the 24th World Petroleum Congress and Calgary opens its doors to 15,000+ international attendees over four event days, there's still time to register as a visitor.

Taking place September 17-21 at the BMO Centre, don’t miss this most influential energy gathering. Register now for your complimentary visitor pass and meet attendees from across the entire energy value chain.

Discover the latest industry knowledge, technical expertise, innovations, products, solutions, and services driving energy systems towards a net zero future. Click here for the full program.

Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.

Got It!