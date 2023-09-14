Search
Courses and Conferences

Don't Miss The Special Events At The 24th World Petroleum Congress In Calgary

The special events at the 24th World Petroleum Congress are a perfect opportunity to forge business connections with attendees from all over the globe. 

Featuring keynotes by senior government leaders, inspiring local entertainment and the official renaming ceremony from the World Petroleum Council to its new name of WPC Energy, the Welcome Reception and the Opening Ceremony promises a memorable experience, fostering global connections.

Canada Night will deliver an unforgettable experience with a Western-themed dinner, an indoor rodeo and a performance of “Kooza" by Cirque du Soleil, all showcasing various elements of Canada’s rich heritage. The Congress' Closing Ceremony brings impactful reflections, ensuring valuable insights to resonate through the next host country's endeavours.

Click here for delegate pass information

Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.

Got It!