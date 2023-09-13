World Oil Demand On Track To Climb By 2.2 Million Bbls/d In 2023: IEA

World oil demand remains on track to grow by 2.2 million bbls/d in 2023 to 101.8 million bbls/d, led by resurgent Chinese consumption, jet fuel and petrochemical feedstocks, the International Energy Agency (IEA) noted in its September Oil Market Report.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more