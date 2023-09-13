Canadian Supply Climbs; Near 6 Million Bbls/d For 2024: IEA

Canadian oil supply is estimated to have risen by 190,000 bbls/d month on month in July to 5.7 million bbls/d, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), primarily from increases in bitumen mining and upgrader output.

