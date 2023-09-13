2022 Year In Review: Wells Spudded, Wells Put On Production, And The Top 100 Performing Wells By BOE

In 2022, there were a total of 6,926 wells that were spudded across British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan with the Licensed Substance as gas or oil. Of these wells, 3,037 were put on production by year-end.

The operators dominating the Top 100 performing wells by BOE (first three-months' calendar day average) were: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (24), Ovintiv Canada ULC (20), Canadian Natural Resources Limited (8), Murphy Oil Co. (8), Shell Canada Ltd. (8), Spartan Delta Corp. (7), Advantage Energy Ltd. (5), Strathcona Resources Ltd. (5), Westbrick Energy Ltd. (5), and Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (4).

Out of the top 100 performing wells, Ovintiv had the top performing gas well at 24.8 mmcf/d (first three months’ calendar daily average gas rate) located in the Swan Lake area at 100/08-17-077-14W6/00 (on production 11/01/2022). The top performing oil well at 937 bbls/d (first three months’ daily calendar average oil rate) was the Tourmaline Mirage 100/15-22-079-07W6/00 well.

The Top 100 performing wells comprised 10 different producing formations, and ranked by well count were: Upper Montney (34), Falher (14), Montney (13), Notikewin (11), Wilrich (9), Middle Montney (9), Duvernay (4), Doig_L (3), Viking (2), and Charlie Lake (1).

It should come as no surprise that 56% of the top ten wells (by first three months’ calendar day average BOE rate) targeted the Montney, suggesting the Montney continues to be one of the hottest plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

Bruce Hancock is Director, Technical Advisory Group, at geoLOGIC systems ltd. He has over 40 years’ experience in oil and gas exploration, development and production.