Energy Transition: The Path to Net Zero

Momentum is quickly growing as the 24th World Petroleum Congress is only days away.

The 24th WPC is an opportunity to bring together global thought leaders to have candid dialogue around what it takes to achieve net-zero emissions and the role of the oil and gas sector in the energy transition.

The Net-Zero Emissions Pathways Programme will highlight the approaches different types of organizations are taking to advance their net-zero emissions targets and the energy transition, and host panels and workshops to have thought-provoking discussions.

Net zero panels:

Reverse Engineering “Net-Zero by 2050” – the role of enablers, technology and investments

The role of natural gas and natural gas liquids in the energy transition and enabling a net-zero economy

The role of the energy sector in reducing Scope 3 emissions, enabling circular economies, and leading a smooth energy transition

Between September 17 and September 21 over 5,000 delegates from more than 100 countries, 50 ministerial delegations, 700 expert speakers, and 800 media will gather to engage in robust discussion.

Over 15,000 unique visitors are expected to participate in the Congress, which will also feature an exhibition comprising of over 200 international exhibitors.

The Congress will feature a multi-stream conference, including strategic and technical sessions, programming for young professionals, and special events such as Canada Night, Women’s Networking Breakfast, Ministerial Reception, Excellence Awards and much more.

Register here: Register Page - World Petroleum Congress 2023 (24wpc.com