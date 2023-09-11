Rubellite Rig Releases 5 Figure Lake Wells On New Pad

Rubellite Energy Inc. has rig released total of five (5.0 net) multilateral horizontal wells at Figure Lake during the third quarter to date on the new pad located at 15-24-63-18W4 with a total of eight (8.0 net) wells planned.

