Ovintiv Announces Pricing Of Offering Of Common Stock By A Selling Stockholder

Ovintiv Inc. announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 15 million shares of its common stock by NMB Stock Trust, a Delaware statutory trust for gross proceeds of approximately US$684.8 million.

