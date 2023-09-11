Open Season Launched For Cochin Pipeline

PKM Cochin ULC and Pembina Cochin LLC are commencing a binding open season to obtain commitments for the transportation of light condensate on the U.S. segment and the Canadian segment of the Cochin Pipeline.

The open season begins Sept. 11, 2023, at 8 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (MST) and will close on Oct. 12, 2023, at 5 p.m. MST.

The Cochin Pipeline currently transports light condensate from receiving points at Kankakee County, Illinois, Clinton, Iowa, and Maxbass, North Dakota to a delivery point at Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.

The U.S. segment of the Cochin Pipeline transports light condensate from the receiving points in the U.S. to the U.S./Canadian border near Maxbass, North Dakota.

The Canadian segment of the Cochin Pipeline transports the light condensate from the U.S./Canadian border to the terminus of the Cochin Pipeline at Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.

Through the open season, Cochin will make available up to 30,000 bbls/d of committed capacity on a ship or pay basis on the Cochin Pipeline for the transportation of light condensate from the receipt point at Kankakee County, Illinois to Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.

Any shipper that wishes to participate in the open season must complete, execute, and submit the provided form of Transportation Services Agreement (TSA) for committed, firm transportation on the Canadian segment of the Cochin Pipeline and the provided form of Throughput and Deficiency Agreement (T&D) for committed transportation on the U.S. segment of the Cochin Pipeline to Cochin on or before the close date.

The committed capacity that is being offered in the open season will be available as of Aug. 1, 2024, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, and committed service under the TSAs and T&Ds will commence on that date for a term of 36 months.