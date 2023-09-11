Future Of Energy Global Summit Debuts In Banff

Leaders and innovators from around the world will gather to tackle today’s energy challenges at a new conference designed to spark dialogue and clear up misconceptions about the energy industry.

The Future of Energy Global Summit will take place from Thursday, September 21 to Saturday, September 23 at the Kinnear Centre for Creativity, and Innovation in Banff.

Conference chair Jim Kinnear, founder of Kinnear Financial Ltd. said there are quite a few misconceptions about the energy business and energy industry. He said the conference will discuss all sources of energy including hydrogen, LNG, SMnRs, wind power, and solar power based on facts.

“We want to clear up some of those misconceptions to everyone’s benefit,” said Kinnear, who is also chairman of Caledonian Midstream Corporation. “We have asked the speakers and the panel to deliver fact-based presentations to clear up misconceptions and add to everyone’s understandings.”

The summit will bring together energy producers, industrial energy consumers, clean tech entrepreneurs, governments, First Nations, non-profit organizations, and other stakeholders from around the world including the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, Kazakhstan, and possibly UAE and Finland. Kinnear said the conference is meant to be an open conference with no bias to any industry.

“There is a lot of interest in the sector right now with the changing dynamics over the last couple of years,” said Kinnear.

Participants will choose from a variety of panel and individual sessions including the challenges and opportunities of energy transition, trends in energy security in the new carbon economy, energy economics, new technology, trends in nuclear technology, energy transitions trends, ESG and more.

On Friday morning, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will deliver the keynote address. Former federal cabinet minister and strategic advisor with Deloitte Canada, Peter MacKay will head a panel discussion, A Pragmatic Path to Prosperity. Net Zero does not mean Net Losses. Gordon Campbell, former Premier of British Columbia, will deliver the evening keynote address.

Speakers and panelists over the two days include Stephen Buffalo, president and CEO of Indian Resource Council of Canada, Shannon Joseph, chair, Energy for a Secure Future, Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy for Climate Action, Bill Whitelaw, managing director at geoLOGIC systems ltd., and Jeff Messner, president, and co-founder of Novus Earth and more.

Saturday sessions will include alternative energy solutions on solar, hydrogen, new nuclear technology, wind, geothermal, batteries and storage. There will also be sessions on trends in the energy transition, ESG and new project development and a panel discussion on the future of natural gas and LNG.

John Kirton, director, and founder of the Global Governance Program at Trinity College/University of Toronto is the keynote speaker on Saturday afternoon. Kirton has led a team of analysts at every G7 summit since 1988, and at every G20 summit since the first at Washington in 2008. since the first at Washington in 2008.

The inaugural summit takes place on the heels of the World Petroleum Congress. Kinnear said the hope is attendees will extend their visit to attend the inaugural summit. The Future of Energy Summit will have a booth at the WPC.

Kinnear said a whitepaper may be published after the conference based on the findings of the summit.

To register or view the agenda: https://banffenergysummit.com/Agenda.html