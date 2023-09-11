Chevron’s Kim McHugh To Deliver Keynote Address At WPC Women in Energy Industry Breakfast

Chevron's Rockies Business Unit’s VP Kim McHugh is the keynote speaker at the Women in Industry Breakfast at the 24th annual World Petroleum Congress.

Since 2008, each World Petroleum Congress has hosted a Women in Industry Breakfast on the Sunday before the opening ceremony. The breakfast is a networking opportunity for delegates to make connections ahead of the congress. Delegates can expect to learn more about the barriers to gender diversity in business and within the energy sector as well as exchange ideas and strategies to drive advancement.

McHugh is the Chair of the Board of Directors for the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers, an executive advisor for Chevron’s Women’s Employee Network, on the Well Control Institute Board, Advisory Council for the International Association of Drilling Contractors Producers, Board of Girls on the Run, and is a member of the Corporate Guild for Dress for Success.

McHugh began her career with BP as a petroleum engineer and continued to excel in positions of increasing responsibility at BP, Arco, and Unocal, both domestically and internationally, before joining Chevron in 2011 as the general manager of drilling and completions in the Mid-continent Business Unit.

Her career has spanned operations in the Gulf of Mexico, Thailand, and U.S. onshore. Most recently she served as the vice president of Wells and was responsible for all aspects of Chevron’s global drilling, completions, and workover operations. McHugh holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in petroleum engineering from Texas A&M University.

A key social responsibility pillar of the Congress continues to be the inclusion and promotion of Women in Industry.

The percentage of women working in the oil and gas industry remains unchanged at 22%, the same level reported in 2017.

Please note: The Women's Breakfast is limited to registered 24th WPC delegates.